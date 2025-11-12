Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced a new initiative aimed at supporting Omani beekeepers and enhancing the value of honeybee products, including pollen, propolis, royal jelly, and beeswax.

The project seeks to strengthen the commercial production of these products by providing equipment, technical guidance and monitoring to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

According to the ministry, applicants must be Omani citizens and hold a valid apiary licence. They are required to own a licensed commercial apiary with more than 150 beehives and demonstrate practical experience in beekeeping and honey production. Priority will be given to jobseekers and those fully dedicated to beekeeping as a profession.

Beneficiaries will need to meet specific annual production targets: 600kg of pollen, 2kg of royal jelly, 1,000 virgin queens, 2kg of propolis, and 50kg of beeswax. They must also adhere to the terms of a signed contract and cannot transfer their participation to another party without approval.

Applicants are required to register with the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada). Equipment provided through the project such as pollen and propolis traps, royal jelly collection devices, foundation wax printing machines, and solar wax melters will remain the property of participants after two years, provided they continue production for at least three additional years under the same system.

The ministry’s specialists will carry out inspections and follow-up visits to ensure compliance. It also reserves the right to accept or reject applications that do not meet the stated requirements. Approved beneficiaries will have 30 days to prepare their apiaries before receiving project supplies.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund. Interested beekeepers can apply online via the ministry’s website before December 11, 2025.

According to 2024 statistics, Oman is home to about 5,352 beekeepers managing 178,069 hives, producing 765,053kg of honey annually. North Sharqiyah leads in honey production with around 263,000kg, followed by Dakhliyah with approximately 177,000kg.

