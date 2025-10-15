Muscat –The Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced the lifting of the annual ban on kingfish fishing and trading, effective Thursday, October 16.

In a statement, the ministry said the two-month prohibition which ran from August 15 to October 15 was aimed at preserving kingfish stocks and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.

The ministry expressed appreciation to fishermen for their cooperation during the ban period and emphasised the importance of continuing to follow responsible fishing methods.

It reminded fishermen to adhere to regulations, including the use of rational fishing techniques and compliance with the minimum legal size limit of 65cm for kingfish.

According to MAFWR, the seasonal restriction is part of broader efforts to balance natural resource preservation with market demand, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the species.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

