SALALAH: Hotels and hospitality providers across Dhofar Governorate are reporting record-high occupancy rates during the ongoing Khareef Dhofar Season 2025, driven by favourable weather, enhanced infrastructure and rising regional interest.

Industry sources confirmed that hotel bookings in Salalah and surrounding wilayats have surpassed 90 per cent since mid-July. Family resorts, boutique guesthouses and furnished apartments are operating at full capacity on weekends and public holidays.

A surge in domestic travel, improved air connectivity and targeted marketing campaigns across the Gulf have all contributed to the uptick in tourism.

The khareef season, which typically spans from late June to early September, continues to draw a steady stream of visitors from across Oman and neighbouring GCC countries.

“Compared to last year, we are seeing a marked increase in both length of stay and per-guest spending,” said an executive from a leading four-star hotel in Salalah. “Families are arriving earlier and staying longer, with high demand for suites and sea-view rooms.”

Demand has also spilled over into alternative accommodations such as serviced apartments, home rentals and eco-lodges, especially near Ittin, Al Mughsail and the Dhofar highlands. Mobile platforms offering short-term stays have reported record bookings and listings. Said al Maashani, who runs a family-operated mountain lodge, said, “Visitors are looking for comfort and proximity to nature. We’re fully booked until the end of August.”

The hospitality boom has had a ripple effect on related sectors including car rentals, dining, tour guiding and outdoor leisure businesses.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism attributes the strong season to early planning, robust promotion and infrastructure enhancements. Salalah Airport has added domestic and regional flights, while road improvements have eased access to tourist hotspots. Officials also highlighted the alignment of khareef 2025 with Oman Vision 2040.

