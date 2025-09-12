Muscat: The number of visitors to the Khareef Dhofar season rose by 2 per cent between June 21 and August 31, reaching about 1,027,255 compared with 1,006,635 during the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data showed that Omani visitors accounted for the majority, rising by 71.5 per cent to 734,225. Visitors from the GCC countries totalled 179,246, while those from other nationalities reached 113,784.

As for modes of arrival, 251,064 visitors arrived in Dhofar by air until the end of August 2025, while 776,191 entered through the land border, representing a decline of 1.3 per cent compared with arrivals through the land route by the end of August 2024.

Statistics further indicated that 585,155 visitors came to Dhofar between August 1 and August 31.

