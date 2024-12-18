William Russell, an international health, life, and income protection insurance provider, has ranked popular tax-free destinations based on relocation cost factors such as flights, rent, and utility bills to reveal the world’s most affordable tax-free countries to relocate to in 2025.

The report says that Oman is the most affordable tax-free country to relocate to in 2024, with a relocation score of 7.92. Oman is the cheapest country to purchase or rent an apartment in, as it boasts the lowest monthly living costs. It is also the third cheapest country for monthly utility bills, costing around ($103).

Kuwait is the second most affordable tax-free country to move to this year, with a relocation score of 6.49.

Single economy flights to the country range from £131 to £544 and Kuwait is also the second most affordable country for both monthly costs and utility bills

Bahrain ranks in third place as the most affordable tax-free country to relocate to in 2024, earning a relocation score of 6.36. Bahrain is the second cheapest country to purchase an apartment in, costing 173 per square meter, on average.

