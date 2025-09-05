Salalah – The Sultanate of Oman hosted the Omani-Iraqi Business Meeting at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex, bringing together government and private sector representatives to discuss enhancing economic cooperation and trade partnerships. The meeting took place during the two-day official visit of Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, who also met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The discussions highlighted the growth of trade between the two countries, which reached $779 million in 2024, up 30% from 2023, driven by exports including naphtha oils, LPG, dairy, fish, and polyethylene. Both sides explored joint initiatives in agriculture, fish farming, and integrated export packages, emphasising opportunities for private sector engagement and sustainable development.

His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, underscored the importance of translating agreements into actionable programs to strengthen economic integration. Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted the potential for growth in sectors such as industry, tourism, energy, and logistics.

With the agreements and discussions concluded, Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani departed Oman, wrapping up his two-day visit.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani concluded his visit today, departing from Salalah Royal Airport, where he was seen off by H H Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and accompanied by H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

