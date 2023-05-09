Muscat – The joint Oman-Iran business forum was held on Monday in a bid to boost trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The forum also aimed at consolidating bilateral business relations, conducting strategic partnerships to augment the volume of investments and business activity and accessing new economic fields.

Several B2B meetings were held during the forum between Omani and Iranian businesspeople. Those meetings targeted striking business and investment deals. As many as 250 Iranian firms took part in the event.

The forum was attended by members of the joint Oman-Iran Business Council and the Omani delegation that is taking part in Iran Expo 2023.

