MUSCAT - Underscoring its strong investment appeal, Khazaen Economic City — the Sultanate of Oman’s integrated logistics and manufacturing hub in Barka — attracted investments totalling RO 276.5 million during the first six months of 2025, marking one of the fastest rates of inflow since its establishment six years ago.

This brings cumulative investments across the hub to just over RO 800 million, distributed across pharmaceuticals, food logistics and industries, logistics, packaging and light industries.

According to Duqm Economist, the newsletter of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), a total of 19 new agreements were signed during the first half of the year, securing investments of around RO 276.5 million. By comparison, only nine agreements worth RO 5.4 million were concluded during the corresponding period in 2024.

“This represents a 111% increase in the number of agreements and a significant leap in overall investment value”, the newsletter noted in its latest edition. “This accelerated growth reflects the rising confidence of both local and international investors in Khazaen’s competitive and attractive investment environment. The city’s strategic location, integrated infrastructure and investor-friendly facilities across various sectors have further supported this trend”.

The manufacturing segment of Khazaen was the biggest beneficiary, attracting 11 ventures with a total investment of RO 251.47 million in H1 2025. In a distant second was the pharmaceutical sector, which drew four new projects valued at RO 14 million. The food sector saw one new investment worth around RO 1 million.

In a key highlight of its investment promotion activities this year, a sizable Khazaen delegation travelled to the Indian capital, New Delhi, to showcase opportunities within the hub’s pharma, food and logistics clusters.

Meanwhile, several projects are making notable progress in their development and expansion phases. These include Opal Biopharma (Phase II), Al Zayzafon Factory for Sanitary Materials, Industrial Logistics Complex (Phase II) and the Salalah Mills factory.

The Khazaen Central Fruits and Vegetables Market (Silal) is also preparing for a major expansion designed to meet the specific requirements of Silal’s strategic partner, KV Group International, as part of a long-term collaboration.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

