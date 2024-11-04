Ibri – Ibri Arena, a dedicated car drifting venue, opened on Friday. Organised by Dhahirah Governor’s Office in partnership with Oman Automobile Association (OAA), the opening included a free show and witnessed a large turnout.

The inauguration was held under the patronage of Dr Saeed bin Humaid al Harthy, Wali of Ibri.

Ahmed bin Rashid al Marshoudi, Director of Media Department in Dhahirah Governor’s Office, noted that the arena, an important addition to the governorate’s infrastructure, is part of a series of ongoing developmental projects aimed at promoting tourism and community engagement in Dhahirah.

Spread over 21,000sqm, Ibri Arena can seat over 6,000 spectators and includes ample parking and service facilities. The arena is designed to host a wide variety of sports and entertainment events, providing a versatile space for the community while attracting visitors to the governorate.

Marshoudi added that the governorate is committed to organising annual events, activities and festivals that will highlight Dhahirah’s cultural and recreational offerings, helping to stimulate local tourism and economic growth. “This arena is a testament to our commitment to showcasing Dhahirah’s potential as a vibrant destination for tourists and motorsports enthusiasts alike.”

Mohammed bin Taleb al Raisi, Marketing Director of OAA, informed that the association is keen to use Ibri Arena to boost sports and tourism activities in the governorate. “Our goal is to provide a unique experience for motorsports fans, and we have ensured that the arena meets the highest safety standards to offer an exciting and secure environment for participants and spectators,” he said.

The opening event featured more than 60 competitors from Oman and the region participating in drifting contests in saloon and four-wheel drive vehicles.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

