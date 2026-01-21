Muscat: Hundreds of business leaders and decision-makers representing diverse sectors from Oman as well as the region will come together for a high-impact networking, strategic partnership making, and international business opportunities on February 14 at Crowne Plaza Muscat.

The summit, themed ‘Transforming Business Networking for the Future’, organised by the BNI, the world’s largest business networking organisation, is expected to offer Oman SME’s and other businesses operating in the country better networking opportunities, according to the organisers.

Speaking to the Observer, Sreekumar, President, BNI Salaam Chapter, who is also the chairman of the Business Conclave, Adeep Jacob, President, BNI Majaan Chapter, General Secretary of the conclave, and Saleem Althaf, National Director said that the BNI Oman Conclave 2026 would be a landmark event celebrating this remarkable journey and showcasing how networking is evolving in the region enabling local businesses in Oman to grow confidently while expanding into international markets.

“The Leaders Summit will be a one of its kind event attended by leading Omani and foreign business decision makers and owners who want to collaborate with regional as well as international business entities. The Summit will be a boon to several SME’s who are members of the networking platform,” they said.

Launched in Oman in 2023, the BNI Oman has enabled business owners and professionals to unlock abundant opportunities through its proven, structured referral system—helping many turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

The organisers said thst the Leader Summit aligns with Oman Vision 2040, contributing to economic diversification while empowering businesses, families, and communities across the Sultanate.

The BNI Oman’s will be further expanded in to three new chapters, including Sohar—opening opportunities for Omani businesses to connect with BNI UAE’s network of over 1,600 members. Strong interest is also emerging in Salalah, with future expansion planned in cities such as Nizwa, Buraimi, Sur, and Duqm.

A number of innovative concepts are designed to accelerate relationship-building and connect members with the right suppliers, partners, and customers—driving measurable growth in record time.

“BNI is not just about networking; it is about creating long-term relationships, and enabling businesses to grow with purpose. The Business Leaders Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in Oman with global opportunities, while contributing meaningfully to Oman Vision 2040,” said Saleem Althaf, National Director.

