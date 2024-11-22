Suhar: The Wilayat of Suhar is celebrating the third edition of the Suhar Festival, hosted by the Sohar Entertainment Centre, coinciding with the Sultanate of Oman's celebrations of the glorious 54th National Day. The festival combines ancient heritage with modern innovations, to provide visitors with a rich and distinctive experience in Al Batinah North Governorate.

The festival's activities were inaugurated by Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, with six national and heritage-themed performances marking Oman’s 54th National Day on Tuesday. The festivities will continue until January 3, 2025.

What distinguishes the third edition of the festival is the diversity of its activities, as it includes more than 35 activities on the Grand Stage, 40 activities on the Children's Theatre, in addition to 105 activities distributed across the heritage villages. These activities include heritage shows that embody agricultural, Bedouin and marine environments, in addition to sports competitions and international championships, such as rowing races and the International Chess Championship. The activities also include entertainment shows such as musical fountains that give the atmosphere a unique character.

On the Grand Theatre and the Children's Theatre, daily shows are held, including the interactive dome, which presents exciting shows and entertaining films, to provide a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience suitable for all family members.

The festival confirms its keenness on the inclusiveness of its activities by organising a special entertainment day for people with disabilities, in addition to the third Sohar Coastal Walk, which is one of the most prominent activities that brings the community together.

Ahmed Abdullah, one of the festival attendees, expressed his gratitude to the organising committee for creating such a wonderful family-friendly event. However, he shared a few suggestions that could enhance the visitor experience in the future. “The long wait to purchase tickets dampened our enthusiasm for the activities. I suggest increasing the number of ticket counters to make entry smoother and faster,” he said.

He also highlighted the absence of online payment systems as a major challenge. “All shops and restaurants inside the festival rely solely on cash payments, which caused inconvenience for many visitors who didn’t carry enough cash. Additionally, there were no ATMs on-site. I recommend providing e-payment options and installing ATMs within the festival premises to ensure everyone can enjoy the experience without obstacles.”

With the festival coinciding with the National Day holidays, the festival witnessed a wide turnout from families and residents who found in it an opportunity to enjoy a distinctive festive atmosphere that combines heritage and modernity.



