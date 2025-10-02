Muscat – Hafeet Rail has signed an agreement with Asyad Logistics Services, a subsidiary of Asyad Group, to provide freight transportation across the railway network linking Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, signed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, will establish an integrated container transport service along the Oman-UAE rail corridor. The service will cover all stages of the supply chain, from port operations and customs clearance to consolidation and last-mile delivery.

Under the partnership, Hafeet Rail and Asyad Logistics will work to ensure a seamless flow of containers across the network while setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in regional logistics. The collaboration also aims to boost the role of railways as a key component of Gulf connectivity.

Juma bin Ibrahim al Maskari, Director at Asyad Logistics, said, “Asyad is dedicated to providing integrated supply chain solutions to its customers. Our partnership with Hafeet Rail represents a significant addition to our capabilities along the Oman-UAE railway line. This agreement enhances operational performance and contributes to translating the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 into reality.”

Ahmed al Musawa al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail, described the deal as “a pivotal milestone that will take the company from development to operational readiness”. He said the partnership with Asyad and regional port operators would create an integrated, multi-modal system enabling the smooth movement of containers from rail to final delivery.

He added that Hafeet Rail’s mission is to reinforce supply chains, drive cross-border trade, and support the shared vision of Oman and the UAE for sustainable growth. “With this agreement, Hafeet Rail positions itself at the centre of a new logistics system that reshapes the movement of goods between Oman and the UAE, while enhancing the role of railways as a catalyst for regional integration and global competitiveness,” Hashemi said.

