Muscat – Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, hosted a farewell meeting with three distinguished ambassadors who are concluding their diplomatic assignments in the Sultanate of Oman. The ambassadors in attendance were Imran Ali Chaudhry, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Shaiful Anwar Mohammed, Ambassador of Malaysia; and Salahuddin al Haj Mohammed al Kando, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan.

During the meeting, Sayyid Badr expressed his sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by the ambassadors in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Oman and their respective countries. His Excellency commended their efforts in fostering bilateral relations and enhancing mutual understanding across various sectors.

In addition, Sayyid Badr conveyed his best wishes to the outgoing ambassadors for their future endeavours, expressing hope that their work during their tenure in Oman would leave a lasting and positive impact on the diplomatic ties between the Sultanate and their nations.

