RIYADH - Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), is currently visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities to enhance economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of economic zones, as well as the industrial and logistics sectors.

During the visit, Al Yousef and the accompanying delegation met with Eng Khalid bin Abdulaziz al Falih, Minister of Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA), with Mazen al Saleh, Acting Secretary General of the ECZA, in attendance as well. The meeting reviewed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in the areas of special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities.

Both sides also reviewed the latest developments of the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah (EZAD) Governorate, located near the Oman–Saudi border, which is witnessing significant progress in infrastructure works. They emphasised the expected role of the zone in boosting economic activity between the two countries, as efforts continue to position it as a key logistics and industrial hub.

Al Yousef also met with Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), where discussions focused on enhancing joint cooperation in the industrial sector. He also met with Sultan Al Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, to explore cooperation in development projects financed by the Fund. Additionally, Al Yousef met with Abdullah bin Mohammed Aal Sadhan, Vice Governor of Operations at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Al Yousef and the accompanying delegation also visited several Saudi companies. The delegation met with Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman al Saud, Founder and Chairman of Board of Directors of Dar Al Riyadh, in the presence of the Abdullah al Mustaneer, CEO of the company. During the meeting, Al Yousef shed light on the OPAZ’s role in attracting investments to special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the incentives offered to investors, the competitive environment, and the diversity of investment sectors across the zones under its supervision.

The accompanying delegation included officials from the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Oman Investment Authority, the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Logistics Center at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In 2025, the OPAZ launched tenders for the implementation of the dry port and veterinary quarantine facility (Package 3), as well as the administrative and commercial complex (Package 4) within the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah.

The Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah, established under Royal Decree 87/2025, spans an area of 388 square kilometres. The zone was developed to stimulate cross-border trade between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, support economic development and diversification, open new opportunities for the Omani and GCC economies, and leverage the zone’s competitive advantages and strategic location, situated approximately 20 kilometres from the Rub Al Khali border crossing between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

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