Dhofar – The Environment Authority (EA) has introduced new regulations governing activities around the Hallaniyat Islands, restricting fishing, diving and research in the surrounding maritime buffer zone as part of efforts to protect biodiversity and regulate access to the environmentally sensitive area.

Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of EA, has issued Decision No 56/2026 regulating activities within the maritime buffer zone surrounding the islands to ensure sustainable management of the area.

The decision sets out a framework governing activities in waters around the islands, located off the coast of Dhofar. Under the decision, no activity is allowed within the buffer zone without prior official authorisation.

The restrictions cover diving, fishing, scientific studies, research, collection of samples and documentary filming. Exception applies only in emergency situations involving vessels transiting international shipping lanes.

Fishing within the buffer zone will be limited to residents of the Hallaniyat Islands, while the use of fishing nets is prohibited. The decision also bans drilling, exploration and mining activities, as well as construction of new facilities and expansion of existing structures without approval from the chairman of the authority and other relevant entities.

Investment projects linked to the fisheries sector, including aquaculture and artificial reef development, will also require prior approval from EA and other concerned bodies.

Certain groups will be exempt from entry restrictions, including members of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Royal Oman Police while on duty, government employees carrying out official assignments, school students on educational visits, residents of the buffer zone and their first-degree relatives, as well as official delegations.

The decision lists prohibited activities within the reserve, including hunting or attempting to hunt marine life, collecting artefacts or other items found in the area, tampering with belongings found on vessels, discarding fishing equipment, using firearms or traditional weapons, introducing invasive species and polluting the water.

Entry to the reserve will be subject to a fee of RO1 for Omanis and RO3 for non-Omanis, while children under 18 will pay 100 baiza. Diving fees have been set at RO3 for Omanis and RO6 for non-Omanis.

Administrative penalties have also been introduced for violations. Entering or diving in the reserve without a permit carries a fine of RO50, while conducting research or collecting samples without authorisation will incur a fine of RO100. Fishing without a permit will also result in a RO100 fine, rising to RO150 for non-residents of the islands.

Higher penalties apply to other offences. Drilling, exploration or mining without approval will incur a fine of RO250, while stopping or anchoring vessels in international shipping lanes without permission – except in emergencies – will result in a fine of RO300.