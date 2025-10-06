Salalah – Represented by Oman Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Centre (Mawarid), Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation will host the third GenoBusiness Forum 2025 in Dhofar on November 2 and 3.

The forum will serve as a platform for young Omani talent to showcase innovative ideas on harnessing the nation’s genetic wealth to create responsible, biodiversity-based businesses that are future-focused, sustainable and impactful.

It will bring together a select group of local and international experts, researchers and entrepreneurs, alongside representatives from leading academic and research institutions, and companies specialising in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, personal care and perfumes. Discussions will also cover intellectual property rights and measures to protect these.

Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Yahyai, Director of Mawarid, said, “The forum’s programme focuses on themes of food, medicine and sustainability. These will be delivered through panel discussions and specialised presentations over two days, with participation from international experts from the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa and Sri Lanka, along with a wide range of Omani researchers and innovators.”

He added that the forum will also feature an accompanying exhibition highlighting innovative products and ideas related to genetic resources, particularly from Dhofar.

