Salalah – Dhofar Municipality is moving ahead with four tourism and leisure projects worth more than RO2.85mn as part of efforts to enhance the governorate’s appeal and improve public facilities.

The projects include three scenic viewpoints in Salalah, Rakhyut and Dhalkut, alongside construction of a public park in the Shahab Asaib area of Rakhyut. The projects are part of the Governorates Development Programme, which aims to improve quality of life while promoting sustainable tourism.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Baawain, Director General of Projects and Technical Affairs at Dhofar Municipality, said the developments are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the natural and cultural identity of each location is maintained.

The Itlalat Aftalqut project in Salalah has reached 30% completion. Located on a mountain overlooking the sea, the RO992,000 project will include rest areas, seating, restaurants, a landscaped walkway and public amenities.

In Rakhyut, the second phase of the Itlalat Sha’at project is 32% complete. With investment exceeding RO1mn, the development will add new viewing platforms, larger car parks, rest areas and landscaping to one of Dhofar’s most visited natural attractions overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Also in Rakhyut, construction of the public park in Shahab Asaib has reached 55% completion. With an estimated cost of RO468,000, the park will offer green spaces, recreational facilities and public amenities for residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, the Itlalat Deem project in Dhalkut will create seating areas, car parks, pedestrian walkways and landscaping at a mountain site overlooking the coast. The project is valued at RO346,000.

“These projects will not only add to Dhofar’s tourism potential but also serve local communities year-round in line with the governorate’s integrated development vision,” Baawain said.

