Muscat – The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on Wednesday announced the auction results of the 76th Government Development Bonds (GDB) issue, valued at RO90mn. The bond issue was oversubscribed more than twofold.

According to a statement from the CBO, the 76th GDB issue received an overwhelming response from investors, attracting applications totalling RO189.05mn – an oversubscription of 2.1 times.

The average yield was 4.32% at an equivalent price of RO100.135, while the highest yield was 4.34% at RO100.045, and the lowest yield was 4.28% at RO100.31.

The five-year bond will be issued on Sunday and will mature on 24 August 2030, carrying a coupon rate of 4.35% per annum.

