Oman’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), represented by Partnership for Development (PFD) program, has signed four agreements with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to carry out modernisation projects at the MOD and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

Besides economic development, the agreements seek to support national industries, empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and provide training and job opportunities, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreements signed by Nasser Khamis Al Jashmi, Secretary General of the MOF and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of PFD program, and executive directors of the companies concerned.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, Secretary General of the MOD, officials from the MOF and senior officers from the MOD.

The agreements aim to implement four projects, namely the establishment of a maintenance facility for armoured personnel vehicles of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), an earth observation centre for the National Survey Authority, the transfer of hawk aircraft engine maintenance capabilities to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the supply of several specialized aircraft systems for the C130 and F16 Fleets of the RAFO. The projects will be implemented by international PFD Obligors.

The maintenance facility (for armoured personnel vehicles) project will be implemented by FNSS, a Turkey-based company. The project will help modernize armoured vehicles and reduce maintenance cost. It will also enhance efficiency and develop the capabilities of local companies.

The second project entails the transfer of hawk aircraft engine maintenance capabilities from Rolls-Royce to RAFO. This project will boost the level of competencies, skills, and expertise of the staff and will contribute to reducing engines maintenance costs. The third project (to establish an earth observation centre) will be implemented by INDRA, a Spanish company. This project will enable Oman to establish the first centre specialized in monitoring and analysis of earth images captured from the space. It will also contribute towards training the nationals in this field.

The fourth project will be implemented by the US-based company Lockheed Martin. It will provide specialized aircraft systems for the C130 and F16 Fleets for the RAFO. The project will enhance aviation safety and enable more efficient use of tracking systems by using satellite signals.

The projects serve future prospects in the field of industry and maintenance, so that the facilities could keep pace with the rapid development in technologies. They will open wider scopes for nationals, generate more jobs and enable small and medium enterprises to play a greater role in the economy.

