Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning plans to award the design contract for the new Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority Building in Airports Heights, Seeb, in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, issued on 24 July 2025, invites bids for concept design of the authority’s new headquarters.

“Bids are due by 1 September 2025, with the contract award expected in November 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The facility is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027, he added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

