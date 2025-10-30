MUSCAT: Plans for a new integrated tourism, residential and commercial project in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm will contribute to positioning this southeastern corner of Oman as a modern, sustainable urban destination serving the country’s growing investment and tourism landscape.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this end was signed by the Oman Company for the Development of Special Economic Zone SAOC (Tatweer), fully owned by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), with Al Abrar Real Estate, a subsidiary of Al Siyabi International Group.

The project aims to establish a dynamic mixed-use destination that combines hospitality, housing, business and leisure facilities. It will include premium tourism amenities, modern residential communities, commercial zones and public services designed to enhance quality of life and strengthen Duqm’s role as an attractive hub for investors and visitors alike.

Established in 2014, Tatweer plays a key role in the development of Oman’s special economic and free zones. It oversees major infrastructure such as ports, roads, and utilities, ensuring efficient and sustainable growth that supports national economic objectives.

Eng Abdullah al Wahaibi, CEO of Tatweer, said the Special Economic Zone in Duqm is emerging as a prime tourism destination: “The zone enjoys remarkable diversity, from beaches and valleys to mountains, making it a natural haven. In recent years, we have witnessed growing interest from tourists attracted to the wide variety of activities available in Al Duqm.”

He also underlined the company’s role in empowering local businesses: “We work with the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). More than 80 per cent of assigned projects in Duqm are awarded to SMEs, reflecting our commitment to fostering inclusive growth and building a resilient local economy”.

On the investment front, Al Wahaibi stressed Tatweer’s focus on sustainable industries: “We are developing local companies in key sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen and green steel”.

Al Abrar Real Estate is a leading developer in the Sultanate of Oman. It is notably involved in Sultan Haitham City, the country’s largest urban project, as well as Barka Marina and the Al Khabbah Project in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate.

The partnership between Tatweer and Al Abrar Real Estate reflects a shared vision to promote Duqm as a vital investment and tourism hub, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s broader economic diversification agenda.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

