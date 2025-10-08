Oman Data Park (ODP), the sultanate’s premier provider of managed services, cloud computing solutions, advanced cybersecurity, local hosting, and artificial intelligence, has signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) with Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, to develop Asyad’s next-generation Control Tower.

The control tower, a digital logistics platform, is designed to deliver end-to-end visibility and centralised monitoring of Asyad’s logistics and supply chain operations, said a statement.

While the MoC was signed between ODP and Asyad, Hydrom and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals are also engaged as key stakeholders alongside ODP, ensuring the initiative aligns with national priorities and supports emerging sectors such as renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Eng Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, said: “We view this collaboration as an opportunity to lay the foundations for a digital ecosystem that will advance Oman’s logistics sector and its ability to serve emerging industries. By combining Asyad’s logistics leadership with our expertise in secure, scalable, and AI-driven platforms, we aim to design frameworks that not only strengthen national capabilities but also open avenues for future commercialization and global competitiveness."

Essam Al Sheibany, VP of Sustainability at Asyad Group, said, “This project reflects Asyad’s commitment to advancing Oman’s logistics capabilities in line with the country’s sustainability vision. By developing the control tower, we are taking a forward-looking step toward enabling smarter and more connected solutions that can support a wide range of renewable and low-carbon projects.”

By partnering with Asyad and drawing on its deep logistics expertise, ODP will contribute its digital know-how to implement the system architecture, processes, and technological enablers required to achieve the Control Tower’s potential. The initiative is also expected to pave the way for new business models and commercialization pathways, while reinforcing in-country value through local talent development and knowledge transfer, the statement added.

The Control Tower is a strategic initiative led by Asyad, envisioned as a central digital hub that brings together data from multiple business units, transport modes, and partners. By integrating advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and predictive analytics, the platform will enable real-time visibility, data-driven decision-making, and proactive disruption management. For Asyad’s Green Hydrogen logistics Project, such capabilities will be vital in ensuring seamless logistics and delivering sustainable outcomes.

