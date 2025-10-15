Muscat – Dakhliyah has announced new investment opportunities under the Jebel Shams Grand Canyon Project, aimed at attracting private capital, enhancing national income and promoting one of Oman’s most significant tourism destinations.

An official from the governorate said the initiative is designed to encourage investors to participate in the development of Jebel Shams.

The tender includes three projects: an adventure zone covering 10,012sqm offered with a 25-year contract and a two-and-a-half-year grace period for construction and preparation; a fully serviced tourist resort on 14,000sqm with a 50-year contract and a three-year grace period; and a tourist camp covering 20,440sqm, also offered with a 50-year contract and a three-year grace period.

The official noted that the projects aim to enhance tourism infrastructure in the governorate, improve services for visitors, and introduce new attractions to support both domestic and international tourism.

The Jebel Shams Grand Canyon Project is expected to create a significant number of jobs for citizens and stimulate economic activity in the area.

In October 2024, Dakhliyah Governor’s Office signed an agreement with Nas Engineering Consultancy to design and oversee the first phase of the project. The winning design, selected through the 2024 Governorate’s Competition, reflects the Royal Directives for local development and aligns with Vision 2040.

Planned with sustainability in mind, the project aims to integrate with the natural landscape while enhancing the visitor experience. Proposed features include a recreational area, a glass walkway, a zip line, a hiking trail, a rock garden and geological exhibitions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

