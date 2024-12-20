Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Economy has introduced the Competitiveness Index, a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate and enhance the performance of all governorates.

This initiative focuses on tailored development and sustainable progress, ensuring every governorate benefits from Oman’s broader developmental strategy.

The essence of the Competitiveness Index lies in its emphasis on improvement within each governorate, rather than encouraging competition among them.

By leveraging localized strengths and addressing specific challenges, the initiative aims to achieve balanced growth across the nation.

The index is built on 61 sub-indicators, carefully crafted to measure performance in various areas, including economic, social, and environmental domains.

These indicators evaluate:

1. Infrastructure and Services Efficiency: Assessing the adequacy and quality of basic infrastructure and public services.

2. Government Effectiveness: Measuring the performance of governmental institutions in resource management.

3. Labor Market Competitiveness: Evaluating the local economy’s ability to create opportunities and sustain a productive workforce.

4. Human Capital Development: Analyzing efforts to invest in education, training, and overall skill enhancement.

The index also serves as a decision-making tool, equipping policymakers with precise, data-driven insights. By identifying developmental gaps and highlighting growth opportunities, it supports evidence-based strategies tailored to each governorate’s unique needs.

This localized approach ensures efficient resource utilization and targeted progress.

The Competitiveness Index aims to achieve several key objectives:

• Enhancing Developmental Decision-Making: Providing accurate data to enable better planning and resource allocation.

• Identifying Developmental Gaps and Opportunities: Highlighting areas for improvement and growth potential in every governorate.

• Empowering Governorates: Supporting local authorities in capitalizing on their competitive advantages.

• Monitoring Growth: Tracking progress over time and across regions to ensure accountability and transparency.

• Supporting Economic Decentralization: Promoting the fair distribution of resources and empowering local governance.

Anticipated Outcomes

The Competitiveness Index is expected to lead to significant improvements across Oman’s governorates.

Key outcomes include:

• Enhanced Quality of Services: Improved infrastructure and public services tailored to local needs.

• Optimized Investments: Strategic use of resources to drive growth and sustainability.

• Balanced and Sustainable Development: Equitable progress across all regions, ensuring a high quality of life for citizens.

This initiative aligns with Oman’s broader goals of achieving economic decentralization and strengthening local governance. By ensuring that decision-making is grounded in data, the Competitiveness Index positions Oman as a leader in sustainable development planning.

At its core, the Competitiveness Index reflects Oman’s commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future. It demonstrates how localized development strategies can contribute to national progress while addressing the unique needs of individual regions.

As Oman charts its path forward, the Competitiveness Index stands as a testament to the power of informed planning, collaboration, and innovation. This pioneering initiative ensures that every governorate has the opportunity to thrive, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more resilient nation.

