Muscat – The 34th edition of COMEX Global Technology Exhibition has been drawing large crowds since its opening on Monday, offering a showcase of cutting-edge innovations from Oman and abroad.

Serving as a platform for both global leaders and local innovators, the event features the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, healthcare and agriculture. Dedicated zones such as the e-Government Pavilion, Startup Tech Pavilion, Technology Arena and Cybersecurity Zone give visitors first-hand access to transformative ideas shaping the future.

Among the major announcements at COMEX is a telemedicine emergency and disaster management system unveiled by Oman Data Park (ODP). The technology allows doctors to monitor patients remotely in industrial zones, ambulances or remote locations using dual monitors – one with the patient and another with the doctor. Already operational in Saudi Arabia, it is expected to be launched in Oman soon.

“This innovation will change the way we deliver urgent medical care in remote settings. By connecting patients and doctors seamlessly, we are bridging critical gaps in healthcare delivery,” said Ahlam al Kiyumi, an ODP team member.

Nama Electricity Distribution has introduced smart breakers and distribution network equipment designed to enhance electricity reliability. The system allows selective power cuts, reducing outages from 1,000 households to just 200 when issues arise. The technology is being deployed across Al Khoud, Dakhliyah and Sultan Haitham City.

“Our smart equipment ensures greater efficiency and reliability. It’s a leap forward in how we manage Oman’s electricity distribution,” said Yaqoob al Saidi, SCADA Manager at Nama Electricity Distribution.

Mwasalat, Oman’s national transport company, is attracting attention with its upcoming electric buses, set to hit Muscat roads in January 2026. The buses will seat 28 passengers and run at speeds of 70km to 130km/h as part of Oman’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The electric bus is more than transport – it’s our commitment to sustainability and a cleaner future for Oman,” said Shabib al Lawati, IT Supervisor at Mwasalat.

