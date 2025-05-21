Muscat: As part of the ongoing efforts to promote investment and optimise the use of government land, the second day of the 20th edition of the Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition witnessed the signing of 46 usufruct contracts worth over RO 9 million. These agreements cover a variety of sectors that support the national economy.

The agreements were signed by Eng Hamad bin Ali al Nazwani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing, in the presence of several representatives from relevant entities and investment partners.

Among the agreements, 33 contracts were in the food security sector, covering an area exceeding 1,325 acres, and 12 contracts were allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises in the industrial sector, spanning over 10,000 square metres. Additionally, a contract was signed to establish a specialised sports academy on an area exceeding 26,000 square metres, reflecting support for sports infrastructure and youth sector investment.

YOUTH FORUM

On Tuesday, A Youth Forum was organised with the participation of a group of young Omani professionals who played a significant role in shaping and implementing the National Urban Development Strategy projects.

The forum provided an opportunity to highlight achievements in recent years and reaffirm the importance of empowering youth and involving them in planning future cities in ways that reflect the aspirations of the new generation and ensure sustainable development across all governorates.

During the event, the ministry honoured the three winning teams from the Housing Design Innovation Lab for their effective contributions in developing innovative housing designs that meet sustainability standards and reflect a deep understanding of Oman’s geographic diversity.

The lab is one of the ministry’s initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration between the government and academic institutions by involving university and college students specialising in architecture and civil engineering. The goal is to develop advanced design solutions for social housing projects tailored to coastal, mountainous and desert environments, integrating artificial intelligence concepts into urban planning and analysis processes.

A total of 28 architecture students from the University of Nizwa and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Muscat took part in the lab. They were divided into 14 teams and worked on creating advanced housing models that address environmental and financial sustainability challenges while meeting the needs of modern lifestyles.

