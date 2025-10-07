In A world where diplomacy often revolves around trade exchanges, the Sultanate of Oman continues to follow its own path — one that values the intangible yet powerful force of human connection.

Oman’s foreign policy is not just about trade balances or strategic alliances; it is about fostering genuine rapport through people-to-people exchanges, cultural understanding and mutual respect. This philosophy is evident in its enduring relationship with the Republic of Belarus, a bond that has strengthened since its inception in 1992 and is now on the brink of a new chapter.

The state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Belarus this week signifies a crucial moment in bilateral relations. His meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko involved a strategic dialogue to review the progress of agreements made during Lukashenko’s visit to Oman in December 2024. The discussions are expected to enhance cooperation across various sectors, with a focus on improving trade and economic ties.

The range of joint investment opportunities between Oman and Belarus is impressive and indicative of a shared vision for sustainable development. From pharmaceutical industries and medical technology to manufacturing, agriculture, and food security, the two nations are exploring synergies that go beyond traditional trade.

Education and vocational training, renewable energy, information technology, innovation, tourism, healthcare, transport and logistics are all on the agenda — each representing a pillar of future cooperation.

Trade between the two countries already shows a dynamic exchange. Oman imports base metals, electrical machinery, precision instruments and appliances from Belarus, while exporting plant-based products. Belarus, with its strong industrial base in heavy industry, agricultural machinery, and IT, sees Oman as a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market of nearly 59 million consumers.

Additionally, Oman’s strategic location and advanced port infrastructure provide Belarus with connectivity to emerging markets in Asia and Africa, solidifying the country’s role as a logistics and trade hub.

Oman also stands to benefit from Belarus’s investment incentives and access to European markets.

This presents an opportunity for Oman to establish technical and economic connections, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, positioning itself as a regional leader in innovation.

President Lukashenko’s visit to Oman in 2024 was a significant milestone in this evolving partnership. His tour of Sohar Port — one of the fastest-growing ports in the region — showcased the port’s competitive advantages, investment incentives and integrated logistics services.

Belarusian stakeholders were introduced to Oman’s free zones, dry dock facilities, direct container shipping lines, transshipment services, cold chain logistics and e-commerce solutions.

The visit highlighted Oman’s strategic location and its emergence as a global logistics powerhouse, supported by the efforts of Asyad Group to enhance port competitiveness.

On the cultural and tourism front, the launch of charter flights by Belarusian national airline Belavia to Salalah is a significant development. This initiative, stemming from the agreements made in December 2024, allows direct travel between Minsk and Salalah, eliminating the need for connections through other countries.

The impact on tourism is already evident, and with Belavia planning three flights per month, visitor traffic is expected to increase. The visa-free entry for Belarusian citizens for stays up to 14 days further enhances Oman’s appeal as a destination.

The significance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visit to Belarus lies in its role in strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding strategic partnerships and diversifying Oman’s economic ties, particularly with Eastern Europe. This marks the first state visit by His Majesty to Belarus, highlighting Oman’s commitment to broadening its international relationships.

