Muscat: The Barka Waterfront Development Project, a tourism project, is progressing as per a schedule, with a completion rate of 80 percent at a cost of over RO1.9 million.

It was revealed at a review meeting of the South Al Batinah Governorate, held in the presence of Engineer Masoud bin Saeed al Hashimi, Governor of South Al Batinah, and several officials from the Governorate

The second phase of the Barka walkway development project is 45 percent complete 45 percent at a cost of over RO168,000.

