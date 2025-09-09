The Fisheries Investment Opportunities Forum, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, commenced on Monday to highlight the growing role of aquaculture in food security.

The aquaculture production in Oman touched a whopping 5,500 tonnes worth over RO 12.5 million in 2024. This was revealed during the Fisheries Investment Opportunities Forum, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, which commenced on Monday to highlight the growing role of aquaculture in food security.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Eng Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said that in 2023, this was 5,000 tonnes, valued at RO 11.5 million.

"In the Sultanate of Oman, we attribute greater importance to the aquaculture sector as one of the major contributors to the GDP and this sector receives exceptional attention and special care. In 2024, aquaculture production exceeded a production of 5,500 tonnes, with a market value exceeding RO 12.5 million, against 2023 figures of 5,000 tonnes valuing RO 11.5 million. These indicators reflect the great confidence in the Omani investment environment, its natural resources, and its supportive legislative and regulatory structure," he said.

Globally, aquaculture has become one of the fastest-growing food sectors growing at an annual rate of approximately 9 per cent in response to the increasing global demand for seafood, driven by population growth and economic development.

"Global aquaculture production reached more than 94 million tonnes in 2022, exceeding half of the global fish supply for human consumption for the first time. Forecasts indicate that the world will need more than 130 million tonnes annually by 2030 to meet the growing demand," said Dr Abdulaziz al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Ministry's General Directorate of Fisheries Resources Development.

He further said that the ministry has been working over the past few years to create an enabling environment for investment by enacting legislation, developing infrastructure and facilitating procedures for investors, in addition to supporting scientific research and applying modern technologies in the field of marine aquaculture.

Oman has also set ambitious goals to raise production efficiency and expand the scope of projects, achieving food security, providing job opportunities for citizens, and making aquaculture one of the pillars of economic diversification and a key focus in achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The pace of investment projects is accelerating in Oman, with the number of pioneering aquaculture projects by 2024 reaching 19, with a value of RO 841 million. This year, 22 projects worth RO 1.17 billion, ranging from the farming of kofer, whiteleg shrimp and Omani abalone, in addition to integrated freshwater aquaculture projects, are in the pipeline.

