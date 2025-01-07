Muscat – Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, received a telephone call from H E Abdullah Ali al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the longstanding and cordial bilateral relations between their respective countries, reaffirming their mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various fields.

The conversation also encompassed an exchange of views on regional and international developments. Both sides emphasised the significance of supporting peaceful resolutions to conflicts and fostering dialogue as a means to ensure security and stability across the region.

