Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Cuba convened the inaugural round of political consultations in Muscat today.

The Omani delegation was led by H E Sheikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in Foreign Ministry, while Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, chaired the Cuban side.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the existing ties between the two nations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration across various fields. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda.

The session was attended by Vladimir Andres Gonzalez, Cuban Ambassador to Oman, and Dr. Hanan Ibrahim al Shihi, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the America Department at Oman’s Foreign Ministry, along with other officials from both sides.

