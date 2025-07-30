Muscat - Al Jabal Al Akhdhar received 89,700 visitors by the end of June 2025, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). These numbers show the mountain's ongoing popularity among local and regional travellers, especially during the warmer summer months.

Leading the way in visitor numbers were Omanis, with 26,600 visitors in the first half of 2025. This highlights the strong bond Omanis have with their natural surroundings, as many seek cooler temperatures and peaceful landscapes during the peak of summer.

Salim al Nabhani, a visitor from Muscat, shared his thoughts saying: "My family and I visit Al Jabal Al Akhdhar every summer. The weather is pleasant, the views are stunning and the tourism services have improved greatly. It's the perfect escape."

Coming in second among GCC nationals were visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with 4,400 Saudis exploring the area. This increased interest can be attributed to the convenient travel options by road and air, family-friendly resorts, and a shared admiration for the mountainous scenery.

Collaborative tourism campaigns between Oman and Saudi Arabia have also helped raise awareness of Oman's hidden natural treasures, with Al Jabal Al Akhdhar being one of the most prominent.

Additionally, 759 visitors from Kuwait visited Al Jabal Al Akhdhar during the same period. While this number is lower in comparison, it indicates a gradual rise in interest, especially among travellers seeking tranquil, nature-filled destinations away from city life.

With ongoing marketing strategies and regional partnerships, Oman's tourism sector looks forward to continued growth in visitor numbers from Kuwait and other GCC nations.

Situated within the Hajar Mountains, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar rises over 3,000 metres above sea level, providing a cool and moderate climate, even during Oman's hottest months. Its altitude makes it an ideal retreat for both local and international tourists.

The area is renowned for its diverse agriculture. Villages like Sayq, Al Sherijah and Bani Habib offer picturesque terraces, traditional homes and scenic hiking trails.

Recent years have seen significant investments in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar's tourism infrastructure. Luxury resorts and hotels have opened, roads have been upgraded and more tour operators now offer guided hikes, adventure activities and eco-tourism experiences.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has confirmed that the government is actively implementing a sustainable tourism development plan. This plan includes expanding nature-based activities, preserving cultural heritage and supporting rural communities through tourism-related initiatives.

Many families from the Gulf region prefer spending their summer vacations in safe, cool and naturally beautiful locations — and Al Jabal Al Akhdhar perfectly fits the bill.

This rise in domestic and regional tourism aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which positions tourism as a key driver of economic diversification.

With its breathtaking landscapes, pleasant climate and expanding hospitality options, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is not only becoming a summer sanctuary, but also a year-round destination for travellers from the region and beyond. If the early 2025 numbers are any indication, the second half of the year may see even stronger growth — possibly leading to a record-breaking tourism season.

