MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, met today with Yacine El Mahdi Oualid, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, currently on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

They reviewed existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the agricultural, fisheries, and food sectors and discussed ways to strengthen and develop partnership to achieve common interests.

The meeting was attended by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and a number of officials from both sides.

