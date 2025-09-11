MUSCAT: Oman’s clean energy ambitions are gaining momentum with the completion of a pre-feasibility study exploring the potential of a 100 MW wind power project in the Wilayats of Al Duqm and Adam.

The findings highlight both locations as strategic sites for renewable energy development in line with Oman Vision 2040 and Net-Zero 2050 goals.

In a post by Rajaa al Breiki, Senior Planning Engineer at OETC Oman, the study was presented as a detailed assessment of the technical, environmental and economic viability of the two sites.

The study was conducted using tools such as RETScreen, the Global Wind Atlas, and GIS mapping. It provided a comparative analysis that underscored Al Duqm’s particularly strong wind resources and greater suitability for large-scale projects, while Adam, though less resource-intensive, also demonstrated potential for distributed renewable projects.

Key results from the assessment show that Al Duqm recorded exceptional wind speeds exceeding 9.8 m/s at 100 metres, making it an ideal site for utility-scale deployment. RETScreen modelling suggested a solid investment case with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 43 per cent and a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) at 3.8 cents per kWh. The environmental benefits are also notable: Al Duqm’s project could potentially reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 170,873 tonnes of CO₂ per year, with electricity export estimated at 224,164 MWh annually.

In comparison, Adam offered more moderate wind resources, resulting in lower projected output. The study estimated annual electricity export at 78,919 MWh and GHG emissions reduction of around 60,152 tonnes of CO₂ per year. While less robust than Al Duqm in terms of technical performance, Adam still holds promise for smaller or distributed energy projects, particularly in supporting local grids and contributing to Oman’s decentralised energy future.

From a technical standpoint, Al Duqm’s configuration showed stronger feasibility across multiple parameters. It highlighted higher turbine output, greater energy yield and stronger efficiency factors compared to Adam. This advantage makes Al Duqm the preferred location for Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects and large-scale investments, while Adam is seen as a complementary location better suited to distributed projects.

The study stressed that both sites play an important role in Oman’s renewable energy road map. With the country targeting at least 30 per cent of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030, wind power — alongside solar and emerging hydrogen projects — will be a key driver of the transition. Furthermore, the analysis underlined that these wind projects would support Oman’s efforts to diversify its energy mix, reduce reliance on natural gas for electricity generation and open opportunities for private sector participation.

Another important takeaway from the study is the potential alignment with the infrastructure and logistics advantages of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). Al Duqm’s strategic position, access to grid infrastructure and integration into Oman’s industrialisation plans strengthen the case for prioritising wind power development in the region. Adam, meanwhile, can offer renewable energy access to more inland communities, reducing transmission bottlenecks and supporting local demand growth.

Industry experts believe that the combination of Al Duqm’s utility-scale potential and Adam’s distributed deployment options reflects a balanced approach to renewable development. This dual-track strategy could attract a wide spectrum of investors — from major IPPs seeking scale to smaller developers targeting niche markets. By reducing emissions and offering competitive power costs, such projects will also enhance Oman’s international standing as a clean energy hub in the region.

Ultimately, the pre-feasibility findings reinforce Oman’s broader strategy of accelerating renewable energy investments and creating a sustainable, diversified energy system. With Al Duqm showing strong fundamentals for large-scale wind development and Adam offering complementary opportunities, the Sultanate of Oman is well positioned to leverage its resources.

