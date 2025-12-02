Oman Air has welcomed the newest addition to its fleet, a 787-9, marking its ninth Dreamliner and another important step in the airline’s ongoing growth journey.

Since introducing the aircraft type in 2015, the national carrier has leveraged the Dreamliner’s advanced technology and fuel-efficient design to strengthen its key long-haul routes, including London, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The new aircraft is the third to join the fleet since 2024, with six more scheduled for delivery from 2027. Together, they will enhance Oman Air’s ability to meet the rising demand for travel to and from Oman while helping reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions in line with its long-term sustainability priorities.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said: “The Dreamliner remains one of the most popular and technologically advanced wide-body aircraft available today, delivering a balance of efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort. The newest addition reinforces our commitment to building a modern, efficient fleet that supports our network growth and elevates the travel experience.”

The new aircraft features a 2-cabin configuration with 30 Business Class seats and 258 Economy Class seats.

