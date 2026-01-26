Muscat: Oman Air has issued a clarification regarding discussions circulating on social media about ticket prices on the Muscat–Salalah route, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining stable and affordable fares for passengers.

In a statement, the national carrier said it fully recognises the importance of ticket pricing and stability for travellers, particularly on key domestic routes. The airline confirmed that the national fare for Omani citizens on the Muscat–Salalah route remains fixed at RO64 for return tickets throughout the year, and RO54 for return tickets during the autumn season.

Oman Air noted that this pricing policy is aimed at supporting domestic tourism during the peak khareef season, while ensuring accessibility and convenience for citizens travelling between governorates.

The airline also highlighted its ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic connectivity and facilitate travel within the Sultanate. As part of these efforts, Oman Air increased seat capacity by 17 percent in 2024 and continues to raise flight frequencies in line with operational capacity.

Given the high demand during peak travel periods, the airline encouraged passengers to book early through its official website to secure seats at the fixed domestic fare in economy class.

