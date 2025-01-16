Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) has stated that nearly 99,000 private sector establishments in Oman have registered in the Wage Protection System (WPS). According to the latest statistics, 98,922 private sector businesses are now registered with WPS.

However, only 24,943 of these establishments have successfully processed wage disbursement through the system.

MoL stressed the need for all business owners to register and process wages through WPS to avoid penalties and suspension of services. The ministry stated that failure to comply with WPS regulations can result in penalties as outlined in Ministerial Decision No 729/2024.

The decision, aimed at enhancing financial transparency and safeguarding employee wages, mandates employers to transfer wages directly to employees’ accounts in banks regulated by Central Bank of Oman. The system ensures that payments are made on time and in full as per employment contracts and Oman’s Labour Law.

Employers are also required to update employment contracts when an employee’s wage changes, and to make wage transfers within a maximum of three days from the salary date.

