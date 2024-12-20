Muscat: A ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South , to mark the handover of 26 housing units to beneficiaries of social housing programmes in the Sarj area in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.

The event was attended by Eng Hamad bin Ali al Nazwani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) for Housing, alongside dignitaries from the Majlis Ash’shura, Municipal Council, and various government agencies.

The project, with a total investment of RO 1.13 million, reflects the government’s commitment to family stability and aligns with Oman Vision 2040. Beyond housing, it includes internal roads and a tree-planting initiative, enhancing environmental sustainability in the governorate.

In his address, Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali emphasised the government’s dedication to addressing citizens’ needs, achieving balanced development, and ensuring social and economic well-being.

Khadim bin Said al Salti, Director of the Housing Department in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, highlighted the project’s adherence to high-quality standards, ensuring the comfort of beneficiaries.

He lauded the environmental initiative, which saw 70 local seedlings planted in collaboration with the Environment Authority (EA) to enrich the area’s green cover.

Eng Rahab bint Salim al Mayahiyah, Director-General of Social Housing and Projects, reiterated the ministry’s focus on delivering housing solutions that enhance quality of life while addressing environmental and health dimensions. She noted the MoHUP has already delivered more than 600 units this year, with an additional 1,300 under construction across the Sultanate of Oman.

Saleh bin Salim bin Saeed al Mukhaini, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for the modern housing, describing it as a “qualitative shift” from previous conditions and a testament to the government’s commitment to citizens’ aspirations.

The ceremony included presentations detailing the project’s facilities and the ministry’s broader housing initiatives. Certificates were handed over to beneficiaries, and contributors to the project were honoured.

This project exemplifies the government’s integrated strategy to foster sustainable communities, improve urban environments, and achieve comprehensive development, showcasing Oman’s strides towards a prosperous future in line with its Vision 2040.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

k