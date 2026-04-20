Khabourah – North Batinah Governor’s Office has announced a prequalification tender for the development and rehabilitation of Khabourah city centre under the Al Durra Project, which is estimated to cost RO9.8mn.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to promote integrated development projects in the governorate and reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Planned over an area of 48,000sqm, the development aims to transform the city centre into a vibrant tourism, economic and investment destination. The project will include a wide range of facilities such as fish and vegetable markets, a tourist visitor centre, a plaza at Khabourah Fort, a traditional textiles market, craft training centres, a women’s centre, a hotel, restaurants, cafés and parking facilities.

In the first phase, the project will feature 95 commercial shops, 15 outlets to sell fish, and ten restaurants and cafés, in addition to two craft training centres, a tourist visitor centre, a fishing harbour and a hotel.

The marina area will include heritage markets, pedestrian walkways, a waterfront road, landscaped plazas, and a floating promenade, alongside improvements to the waterfront and public spaces.

Once completed, the project is expected to create 372 direct jobs and 750 indirect employment opportunities, contributing to economic sustainability and opening new investment prospects in the wilayat.

The Al Durra Project is aimed at qualitatively transforming the urban and economic landscape of Khabourah by providing a comprehensive mix of services and facilities that support business activity and attract investment.

Authorities expect the project to enhance quality of life, tourism activity and commercial movement in the area, while supporting sustainable development plans in the sultanate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).