SALALAH: As part of a joint operation between the Environment Authority, the Royal Oman Police and Dhofar Municipality, the ‘Environmental Protectors’ campaign continues its field activities during the Khareef Dhofar Season 2025.

The initiative aims to safeguard the governorate’s unique green cover and protect its fragile ecosystem amid a surge in seasonal tourism.

According to the campaign’s latest field report, a total of 226 vehicles were removed from green plains across various locations in Dhofar between July 25 and 31, 2025, due to environmental violations involving off-road driving in restricted areas.

Additionally, four dirt roads were closed after they were found to cause environmental damage and pose safety risks to visitors. The teams also dealt with three vehicles that had slipped and become stuck in waterlogged terrain.

The campaign is part of a broader initiative launched earlier by the Environment Authority under the banner of ‘Environmental Protectors’.

The campaign has been reinforced this season with the deployment of four additional monitoring teams supporting operations in Salalah, Taqah and Mirbat, in addition to the existing enforcement units in other wilayats.

