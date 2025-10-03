MUSCAT: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has been named the official Sustainability Data Partner of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). This strategic partnership is designed to strengthen global collaboration on sustainable tourism, leveraging data to shape policies, foster accountability, and accelerate positive impact across the sector.

The partnership reinforced OMRAN Group’s commitment to advancing sustainability and driving data-driven decision-making within the global tourism industry. As part of this collaboration, OMRAN Group supported the launch of the Environmental & Social Impact Data Index at the WTTC Global Summit, which took place recently in Rome.

The Global Summit, which gathered CEOs and decision-makers from the world’s leading travel and tourism organizations, served as the stage for the unveiling of this groundbreaking index — designed to measure, benchmark, and advance the sector’s impact on people and planet.

In a highlight moment of the Summit, the CEO of OMRAN Group delivered a keynote speech entitled “Examples of Excellence,” showcasing the Group’s comprehensive human capital development strategy — #IAmTourism — " as a pioneering model for empowering and developing human capital, aligning with the national objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and translating the pillars of the National Tourism Strategy into tangible outcomes.

The CEO also reaffirmed that this partnership with WTTC represents a pivotal milestone in the Group’s journey to embed sustainability, ESG principles, and In-Country Value at the core of tourism development. By harnessing data-driven insights and fostering global collaboration, OMRAN Group has advanced the creation of destinations that empower communities, celebrate culture, and safeguard the environment. The launch of the Environmental & Social Impact Data Index marks a significant step toward greater transparency and accountability, ensuring that the tourism sector delivers meaningful and measurable economic, social, and environmental impact.

This collaboration underscored the nation’s growing role as a thought leader in sustainable tourism, reinforcing global efforts to drive responsible growth, safeguard natural and cultural heritage, and generate lasting socio-economic value.

