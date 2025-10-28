SUHAR: A forum on 'Sustainable Women’s Tourism Projects' was recently held in the Wilayat of Suhar, spotlighting the growing role of Omani women in advancing sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship. The event took place under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and was organised by Rima Integrated Projects in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Al Batinah North.

The gathering brought together representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Omani Journalists Association, along with experts, investors and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

An accompanying exhibition titled 'Tourism Creations' showcased innovative initiatives led by women, spanning heritage and archaeological tourism, sports and adventure tourism, hospitality, and technology-driven projects. The exhibition reflected the creativity and determination of Omani women in advancing sustainable tourism practices aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Women key to sustainable tourism entrepreneurship

The forum featured two key panel discussions addressing policies and plans to support sustainable women’s tourism projects, as well as the role of events and media in promoting women’s tourism initiatives. The sessions provided a platform to discuss opportunities, challenges and strategies to further empower women entrepreneurs.

The 'Inspiring Experiences' segment highlighted successful models of women-led tourism ventures, offering real-life examples of how innovation and sustainability can coexist within the sector.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Dr Waleed bin Mohammed al Jabri, Director of the Events and Awareness Department at the Municipality of Al Batinah North, said: “Empowering women in tourism is key to achieving balanced and sustainable economic growth. Their creativity and leadership bring new perspectives to the sector and help preserve the cultural and environmental heritage of Oman.”

The forum aimed to empower Omani women as active contributors to sustainable tourism, strengthen cooperation between entrepreneurs and supporting entities, and promote eco-friendly and socially responsible practices. By connecting innovation with inclusion, the event reaffirmed Suhar’s growing reputation as a hub for sustainable tourism and women’s entrepreneurship in Oman.



