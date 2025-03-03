The European Commission will propose revising planned fines for automakers whose car and vans fail to meet 2025 CO2 emission targets, by allowing them to hit the targets based on fleet emissions over three years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday that the targets remained the same, but that compliance would be over three years, rather than one.

The EU executive intends to publish its automotive action plan on Wednesday to help ensure EU car producers can electrify their fleets and compete with more advanced Chinese and U.S. rivals.

