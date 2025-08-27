The number of visitors to Khareef Dhofar Season from June 21 to August 15 stood at 827,115, a 2.1-per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the number stood at 810,085. These figures are based on preliminary estimates of Khareef Dhofar Season 2025 visitors, released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The preliminary statistics show that the number of Omani visitors grew by 71.5 per cent, reaching 591,577.

Visitors from GCC countries totalled 143,431, while visitors from other nationalities reached 92,107. A total of 639,962 visitors arrived in Dhofar Governorate via land by August 15. Meanwhile, 187,153 visitors arrived by air, comprising a 15.5-per cent increase.

