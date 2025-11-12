Muscat – Oman achieved a new medical milestone this year, performing 139 organ transplants till the end of October, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

These include the first heart transplant in the nation’s history – a breakthrough that marks a major step forward for the country’s healthcare system.

A senior official at MoH told Muscat Daily that the National Organ Transplant Programme has recorded rapid progress since its inception.

“Performing the first heart transplant in April this year represents a qualitative leap in Omani medicine and highlights the development of surgical and technical capabilities of national medical teams,” the official said.

Of the total transplants performed this year, 31 were kidney – including four from brain-dead donors – and 13 liver transplants, one of which was from a deceased donor. In addition, 95 corneal transplants were carried out successfully.

The official noted that the heart transplant was “completely successful” and performed within an integrated medical system involving several health institutions, further enhancing Oman’s standing in the region’s healthcare sector.

He added that the National Organ Transplant Programme activated the organ donation system following brain death in referral hospitals this year. Till the end of October, 133 brain-death reports were received from intensive care units, and 46 families were approached for organ donation discussions.

“Two families agreed to donate, resulting in the transplantation of six major organs – four kidneys, a liver and a heart,” the official said.

He affirmed that these achievements reflect the combined efforts of doctors, technicians and healthcare institutions, as well as growing public awareness of the importance of organ donation.

MoH aims to expand the transplant programme further by developing infrastructure and training national medical personnel to international standards.

Meanwhile, the ministry continues to enhance digital healthcare through its Shifa app, launched in 2021 to facilitate the exchange of medical information between patients and doctors.

The app provides 16 services, including access to medical records, family medical history, appointments, medication details, immunisation status, blood and organ donation, and virtual clinics.

