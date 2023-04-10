Muscat: The state’s public revenue by the end of February 2023 amounted to OMR2,148 million, up by 12 percent when compared to OMR1,918 million registered over the same period in 2022, according to the Fiscal Performance Monthly Bulletin Published by the Ministry of Finance.

This is mainly attributed to an increase in oil and gas revenues, representing 78 percent of total public revenue, and an increase of current revenue by 51 percent.

Net oil revenue at the end of February 2023 amounted to OMR1,153 million, up by 5 percent compared to OMR 1,094 million achieved over the same period in 2022. This is driven by higher oil prices of $86 per barrel, as well as an increase in oil production to 1,064,000 barrels per day. Furthermore, gas revenue increased to OMR521 million, up by 2 percent when compared to the same period in 2022.

Current revenue at the end of February 2023 increased by OMR160 million, amounting to OMR471 million compared to OMR311 million registered over the same period in 2022.

Public spending at the end of February 2023, amounted to OMR1,776 million, up by OMR68 million, i.e. 4 percent when compared to the same period in 2022. This is mainly due to an increase in current expenditure and contributions and other expenses by OMR108 million, while gas purchase and transport expenditure declined by OMR132 million as a result of transferring such expenditure to the Integrated Gas Company.

Development expenditure of ministries and government units amounted to OMR50 million, representing 6 percent of total development spending, i.e. OMR900 million, allocated for 2023.

Current expenditure of civil ministries at the end of February 2023 amounted to OMR643 million, up by OMR32 million, compared to OMR611 million registered over the same period in 2022.

Total contributions and other expenses at the end of February 2023 amounted to OMR133 million, up by 133 percent, compared to OMR57 million registered over the same period in 2022. Oil products subsidy and water sector subsidy amounted to OMR47 million and OMR17 million, respectively, by the end of February 2023. Additionally, an amount of OMR66 million was transferred to future debt obligations budget-item.

At the end of February 2023, the budget achieved a surplus of OMR372 million compared to a surplus of OMR210 million registered over the same period in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Government repaid OMR1.1 billion against public debt, reducing the total Government debt to OMR16.6 billion at the end of March 2023.

Moreover, the most significant results of the Medium Term Fiscal Plan 2021-2024 (MTFP) include reducing the fiscal breakeven oil price to $68 per barrel, increasing non-hydrocarbon revenue, reducing public debt, improving Oman’s credit ratings, developing social protection system and restructuring pension funds, as well as other direct and indirect results.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).