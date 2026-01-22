Musandam: The Environment Authority in Musandam Governorate continues to implement integrated environmental programs and projects, capitalizing on the governorate’s abundance of marine lagoons, beaches, and islands that host rich marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

Salem bin Humaid Al-Junaibi, Director of the Environment Department in Musandam Governorate, said that Musandam is among the Sultanate of Oman’s most prominent environmental regions due to its unique natural features, particularly its diverse marine environment characterized by sandy beaches, marine inlets (khors), and islands. These areas support a wide range of biodiversity, including marine mammals, turtles, birds, and coral reefs, which are ecosystems of significant environmental and economic value.

Al-Junaibi noted that the marine environment in Musandam faces several challenges, including overfishing, oil pollution from tankers and cargo ships, and the dumping of waste into marine areas.

He explained that the Authority addresses these challenges by enforcing strict environmental laws and regulations, intensifying environmental awareness programs, organizing workshops and lectures, implementing terrestrial and marine cleaning campaigns, and conducting field studies to monitor environmental challenges and develop sustainable solutions.

Regarding the protection of dolphins, coral reefs, and marine life, he stated that the Authority places strong emphasis on raising awareness among local communities and stakeholders, including government entities, tourism companies, diving operators, fishermen, and students at schools and universities.

He added that the Authority implements regular monitoring and inspection programs using modern technologies, supported by field patrols, and carries out environmental studies and scientific research related to marine biodiversity.

Al-Junaibi stressed that environmental monitoring and awareness programmes play a vital role in balancing tourism activities with environmental conservation in Musandam by promoting responsible practices and reducing violations that could harm natural resources.

On future plans to enhance environmental sustainability, he said the Authority will continue land and marine cleaning campaigns in cooperation with relevant authorities and the local community, expand periodic monitoring efforts, and conduct further scientific studies on terrestrial and marine biodiversity.

He explained that upcoming initiatives include vegetation development projects to combat desertification, strengthening environmental oversight of industrial projects, enforcing environmental legislation, and implementing wildlife conservation projects.

Among the most prominent ongoing and planned projects are the “Tharwa” coral reef rehabilitation project, monitoring osprey nesting sites, fencing wild trees in the Wilayat of Khasab, mangrove planting in Dibba, and the annual seed-planting project in Madha. Additional efforts include annual environmental surveys covering birds, mammals, vegetation, turtles, wetlands, beaches, and coral reefs, as well as marine mammal surveys and conservation initiatives within the Musandam Governorate National Natural Park Reserve.

Al-Junaibi affirmed that these programs aim to monitor, rehabilitate, and protect natural environments, preserve biodiversity, and promote environmental sustainability to ensure a clean and safe environment for current and future generations in Musandam Governorate.

