ABU DHABI - Non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Cameroon grew by 33.5 percent between 2012 and 2021, reaching AED1.92 billion by the end of last year, compared to AED1.43 billion in 2012.

The total non-oil trade exchange between 2012 and 2021 stood at AED18.2 billion, according to figures of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Non-oil imports from Cameroon to the UAE over the past ten years accounted for 69 percent, equivalent to AED12.6 billion in value, while non-oil exports stood at 31 percent, valued at AED5.6 billion, including AED3.8 billion in re-exports.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED1.49 billion in the first nine months of this year, including AED673 million in imports, AED297 million in exports and AED599 million in re-exports.

Main import items included raw gold and wood of different types, while export items included mineral oils, paint and iron products. Cars, transport vehicles and car accessories topped the list of re-exported items to Cameroon.