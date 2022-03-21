His Majesty King Hamad sent a cable of congratulations to Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s newly-elected chairman, Sameer Nass.

The King wished Mr Nass success to continue leading the chamber and promoting its role in supporting Bahrain’s economic movement and serving the commercial and industrial process to enhance its economic and investment status regionally and globally.

He also congratulated the new board members and wished them further success and progress.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, also congratulated the newly elected chairman.

He wished Mr Nass success and highlighted the private sector’s role in furthering the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership with the private sector through various projects and development plans.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister also congratulated the newly elected board members and wished them further success.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the King and Supreme Council for Women president sent a cable of congratulations to Sonya Janahi, Sawsan Abu Al Hassan and Batool Dadabhai, following their success in winning the membership of the chamber’s board.

Princess Sabeeka said that their victory, which is a source of pride, reflects the successful efforts and landmark achievements of Bahraini women in all fields.

She wished the new female board members every success in contributing to enhancing the national economy, as well as highlighting the effective role of Bahraini women as essential partners in development.

Congratulating the new board, Parliament Speaker Fouzia Zainal indicated that the success of the democratic process in chamber’s electoral process is a new milestone in the comprehensive development march, led by His Majesty.

