The UAE has placed strong emphasis on parks and green spaces as a core pillar of its sustainability vision and quality-of-life agenda. National strategies have been launched to expand urban greenery, increase tree coverage, and develop parks that meet global standards and advanced environmental benchmarks.

These initiatives prioritise the use of modern irrigation technologies, the creation of healthy recreational environments for citizens and residents, and the integration of local identity and Emirati heritage into design concepts.

Collectively, these efforts enhance urban appeal and support the growth of the green economy. Parks across the UAE vary widely in form and function, ranging from city-centre parks and beachfront parks to desert parks, water parks, safari parks, and more.

Beyond their recreational value for residents, tourists, and visitors, these diverse parks have evolved into open platforms for attracting investors and entrepreneurs, particularly from the small and medium enterprise segment.

Parks and recreational spaces play a pivotal role in hosting such investments, stimulating tourism and leisure activities, and energising local economies through a wide range of commercial and recreational services and investment opportunities embedded within park environments.

The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched this year under the slogan “our winter is entrepreneurial,” highlights the exceptional role played by parks in hosting and supporting emerging businesses, and their contribution to increasing visitor numbers at these leisure destinations.

Investment in parks and recreational spaces across the UAE presents promising opportunities, supported by government strategies aimed at expanding green areas and enhancing their attractiveness. Local governments provide an enabling environment to strengthen public-private partnerships for park development, allocate commercial spaces within parks such as restaurants and event zones, and launch investment programmes for citizens.

These efforts focus on sustainability while creating opportunities in design, landscaping, and supporting services, improving quality of life and attracting visitors and investors to surrounding areas.

Natural parks have evolved into pivotal investment and development platforms that extend well beyond their role as green spaces. They have become points of convergence between community needs and sustainable commercial activity.

Their roles include hosting investment projects across diverse sectors, such as food and beverage with restaurants and cafés, sports and recreational activities including cycling tracks and sports courts, mountain and desert resorts, and agricultural tourism models that support environmental sustainability. Park-related projects also contribute to job creation and strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Abu Dhabi continues to encourage investment in public parks and attract small and medium-sized business owners through annual festivals hosted in the emirate’s most prominent parks.

In 2023, Abu Dhabi City Municipality launched the first phase of the community market initiative “Bastat Al Freej,” aimed at creating a sustainable recreational and service-oriented environment, activating community facilities, and providing suitable spaces for commercial and entertainment activities. The first phase was held at Family Park 1 and Rabdan Park.

Last year, the municipality organised the initiative at the formal park located along the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The community market featured multiple facilities, including 20 kiosks offering a variety of food and beverages, food trucks, digital display screens, electric play zones, an electric train, and mini cars, catering to visitors of all ages.

The market also supports local farmers and entrepreneurs by offering access to premium fresh agricultural products through a unique shopping experience that brings together local, organic, and farm produce such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, honey, dates, herbs, and other distinctive local goods.

For the fourth consecutive year, Umm Al Emarat Park hosted the Garden Market, which continues to attract strong public interest through its environmentally friendly products that cater to diverse visitor preferences. Approximately 90 percent of participating entities are small and medium-sized enterprises.

The most recent season recorded the participation of 164 exhibitors offering handcrafted products and diverse food options through retail outlets. More than 7,000 free gifts were distributed, alongside 510 entertainment and educational activities delivered for children and families, marking a 59 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The market features a wide range of handmade products, ready-to-wear clothing, cosmetics, perfumes, incense, flowers, artworks, accessories, food items, and handicrafts, in addition to family-oriented entertainment activities and creative workshops for children. It also promotes healthy and sustainable living by offering organic products, locally grown vegetables, preservative-free foods, and environmentally friendly handicrafts.

The park has also hosted prominent local and regional events, including the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, The Rig, Miami Vibes, and The Cove House. These events combine live entertainment, creative activities, and diverse culinary experiences. For example, The Rig event brought together more than 100 curated retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues, offering visitors a distinctive experience.

The event featured several main zones, including a food and beverage area with food trucks, kiosks, seating areas, entertainment shows, and games, alongside a fashion and retail zone showcasing selected apparel, perfumes, and jewelry in an upscale setting.

These events have attracted strong public turnout. Umm Al Emarat Park concluded its 2024–2025 season by recording the highest visitor numbers since its establishment, welcoming 400,000 visitors from more than 90 nationalities between October 2024 and April 2025.

Investment projects in parks and recreational spaces are flourishing in Dubai, aligned with the emirate’s landscaping and parks strategy approved by the Executive Council last year, with a budget of AED 18.3 billion. The strategy includes more than 800 projects, covering the development of over 310 new parks, the enhancement of more than 322 existing parks, over 120 open spaces, more than 70 road corridors, and 14 technology-driven projects.

In January 2023, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs launched the “Investment Opportunities” initiative and the Unified Investment Platform for citizens. The initiative aims to provide 500 investment opportunities across Dubai’s neighborhoods and districts to support small and medium-sized Emirati businesses in marketing and selling home-based products.

These opportunities include retail outlets, seasonal cafés, horse and camel riding activities, and electric vehicle rentals. Seasonal investment opportunities are also offered through markets such as the Farmers’ Market and Souq Al Fareej, with kiosks dedicated to retail trade, handicrafts, clothing, textiles, honey, dates, restaurants, and light food offerings. Open spaces are also allocated for sports-related projects such as football and basketball courts and recreational activities.

In 2025, the Higher Supervisory Committee for the Development of the Hatta Region announced the launch of 14 commercial and investment opportunities under the project, implemented through Dubai Municipality. The initiative aims to stimulate commercial activity, support national and local projects, and create investment opportunities for Hatta residents, reinforcing the area’s position as a globally attractive tourism destination.

The opportunities include four restaurants, four retail outlets, and six food and beverage units covering a total area of 750 square metres. These will host diverse offerings such as fast food, Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional cuisine, alongside specialised local cafés and the sale of equipment and souvenirs. Ongoing efforts focus on supporting sustainable development and delivering projects with social and economic value that directly benefit citizens.

Across the rest of the emirates, small and medium-sized enterprises continue to thrive within parks and recreational areas, each offering distinctive characteristics and competitive advantages that meet visitor needs for services, food, and beverages. These parks also play a vital role in hosting festivals and events that provide entrepreneurs with valuable entry points into investment and long-term business growth.